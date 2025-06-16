13 Suspects Including Kidnappers, Escape From Police Cell In Nasarawa

Share

Thirteen suspects, among them notorious kidnappers, have escaped from police detention after breaking through the wall of their cell at the Area Command in Nasarawa State, according to police sources quoted by Zagazola Makama.

The counter-insurgency expert said this yesterday afternoon that the incident occurred at about 06:30 hours on Saturday, when suspects held by the OC Anti-Kidnapping and OC AntiCultism broke out of their cell from the rear wall.

Zagazola reported in his blog: “The suspects, now at large, include Jamilu Abdulsalam (chain theft and kidnapping), Abdullahi Yahaya (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Usman Yerima (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Abba Musa (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Idris Hussaini (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Abu Amu (chain theft and kidnapping), Usman Hassan (chain theft, intimidation and attempted kidnapping).

“Others are: Hussaini Sani (chain theft and kidnapping), Ibrahim Shuaibu (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Hamza Abubakar (chain theft, kidnapping and culpable homicide), Usman Ibrahim, a.k.a Tecno (chain theft, causing grievous hurt, belonging to unlawful society and culpable homicide), and Abdullahi Muhammed (on court order).

“The police said efforts were ongoing to arrest the suspects and bring them back into custody.

“Meanwhile, the Cell Record Officer, incident duty officer, cell guard, and visiting-round officer have been queried and held accountable for their respective roles in the incident.”

Share