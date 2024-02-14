13 Suspected Killers Of Kwara Monarch Remanded

An Ilorin Magistrate’s court has ordered the remand of the 13 suspected killers of the Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu-Cole, at a Correctional Centre in the state capital.

The suspects were arraigned for alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, kidnapping and giving false information.

They are Godwin Jacob, Olowofela Oyebanji, Adefalolu Ayodele, Tewasie Francis, Babatunde Samuel, Godwin Joseph, Issa Number and Miracle Solomon.

Others include Abraham Kehinde, Muhammed Bello, Muhammed Muhammed, Ahmadu Umaru and Muhammed Dankai.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) said that one Aremu Simon Adeyemi reported the case of the murder of Olukoro to the Eruku Police Division.

“The suspects pointed a gun at him, ordering him to follow them when he challenged them after noticing their movement around his grandson.

“He said his grandson escaped through the backdoor while the suspects proceeded to kill the monarch, kidnap his wife and one Mercy,” the FIR quoted Adeyemi as saying.

The police prosecutor, Abdullah Sanni, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the police report, urging the court to remand the suspects.

In her ruling, Magistrate Monisola Kamson ordered that the suspects should be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to March 5, 2024.