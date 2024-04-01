13 Suspected Cultists Killed In Anambra During Reprisal Attack

No fewer than thirteen persons suspected to be members of rival cult groups have so far been gunned down in Awka Capital City of Anambra State between Easter Sunday and Monday respectively.

There also seems not to be an end to the cult war as other rival groups are said to have concluded plans for reprisal killings in the state capital.

On Easter Sunday four persons were killed in Awka by an unconfirmed cult group who were said to be operating with two SUV vehicles with tinted glasses.

On Easter Monday it was reported that nine others were gunned down while having an Easter celebration at a local bar in the area by rival groups.

Reports had it that a certain old or retired member of one of the groups in his mid-forties was killed at neighbouring Amansea town which prompted the rival group to embark on a killing spree leading to the death of nine persons this Monday.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer SPTochukwu Ikenga explained that the Command is not aware of the killings adding that the one alleged to have been killed. at Ekeh Awka’s main market trending in a video was not true after investigation.

Meanwhile, the Command has arrested a man carrying one AK 47 rifle at Awada in Idemili North local government area.

According to the release by the Police image maker Ikenga Tochukwu; “Police Officers in Anambra State over the Easter weekend arrested an adult male holding a bag in Awada, Idemili North LGA”

“The man, on sighting the Police, took to his heels and was chased until he was caught and overpowered”

“When the bag was searched it was found to contain an AK-47 Rifle with breech No. 25008266. The search of a database has shown that it was not among firearms on the charge to Anambra State Command”

“On interrogation, the suspect disclosed that the weapon was procured for a showdown with a rival cult group”

“The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending Police Officers who made the recovery for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose has directed that the investigation be widened and deepened to bring to book all those connected with the arms trafficking including an alleged financier abroad who provided funds for the purchase”

“He has directed all personnel in the Command to re-dedicate themselves to crime prevention and detection in service of the people in the State” he said