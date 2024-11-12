13 Killed As Mining Site Collapses In Plateau 

Share

No fewer than 13 persons have been confirmed dead after a mining site collapsed in Kisalau village, Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The Chairman of Bassa Local Government Council (LGC), Hon. Joshua Riti, who confirmed the tragic incident to New Telegraph on Tuesday morning in Jos described as sad and great loss to the community.

Riti, who expressed pain over the number of deaths recorded, said that the collapsed mining site is located at the boundaries between Bassa, Jos South and Jos North LGAs.

Riti added that six persons out of those who lost their lives are from Bassa LGA.

“This is an unfortunate incident; these young people were only out in search of a means of livelihood.

“They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country but met their untimely death.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that most of the victims were youths between 18 and 30 years old.

