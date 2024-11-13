13 Killed As Mining Site Collapsed In Plateau

Share

At least 13 persons have been killed after a mining site collapsed in Kisalau Village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman of Bassa LGA, Hon. Joshua Riti, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph yesterday morning in Jos, described the incident as sad and a great loss to the community.

Riti, who expressed pain over the number of deaths, said that the collapsed mining site is located at the boundary between Bassa, Jos South and Jos North LGAs. He noted that six out of those who lost their lives are from Bassa LGA.

“This is an unfortunate incident, these young people were only out in search of a means of livelihood. “They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country, but met their untimely death.

I wish to extend my deepest condolence to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” he said. New Telegraph reports that most of the victims were youths between ages 18 and 30 years old.

