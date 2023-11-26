13 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Multiple Accident

No fewer than 13 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The road crash occurred in the earlier hours of Sunday, November 26, around Car Park C.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe disclosed that the accident involved three trucks with number plates: KBT205XB, KJA230Y, and DUT35XE.

It also involved a Toyota Corolla car registered as MUS793HM and a Toyota Hiace bus marked FG369-F20.

According to Okpe, operatives of the agency had swiftly responded to carry out rescue operations.

Okpe added that a total of 22 persons were involved in the crash, 21 male adults and one female adult.

“13 persons were injured (12 male adults and 01 female adult). No life lost from the crash,” Okpe said.

The suspected causes of the crash were road obstruction and speeding, which she said led to loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to Farmobis Hospital Mowe Lotto for medical attention,” it was stated.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Anthony Uga, had advised motorists to always apply caution when on the road, urging them to also drive defensively.