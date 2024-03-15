13 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Multiple Crash

No fewer than 13 persons were reportedly injured in an accident that occurred at the Ago-Igbala Bus Stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

Florence Okpe, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State Command, revealed that the number of victims had risen to 13 in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph.

Okpe, who said no lives were lost in the multiple crashes, linked the cause to careless driving and overspeeding, noting that the 13 victims had been taken to the hospital.

She said, “No lives were lost in the accident. It happened along the First Bank corridor. Eighteen passengers were involved. Thirteen got injured. A truck and two yellow commercial buses were involved. The cause of the accidents was speeding.”

It was gathered that the multiple accidents involving two commercial buses and a Tipper Iveco Fiat crashed just in front of Osadol Filling Station at about 8.12 am.

The Tipper Iveco Fiat with registration number OGUN LAR 65 collided with a commercial bus with registration number BDG 71 YA, which then struck another commercial bus with registration LAGOS EKY 72 YA, causing the crash.

The police further revealed that these fatal collisions forced the two commercial buses to crash into the filling station and caused serious damage to some of its pipes. The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who also in addition confirmed the incident said the truck driver had been arrested. She said, “The accidents affected some parts of the pipes that belong to the filling station. About eight passengers were taken to the Glory Hospital in Ibafo for treatment. The truck driver has been arrested and detained accordingly. “Also, the accident commercial vehicles have been recovered at the station for safekeeping.”