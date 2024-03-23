13 Fibroids Taken Out Of My Body, Toke Makinwa Narrates Ordeal

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body.

According to Toke, she had always known something was wrong because she had a very big tummy, irregular periods, and a bulge when she lay down.

The 39-year-old media personnel made this revelation following the release of Stephanie Coker’s documentary titled “Where the Heck is My Period.” narrating how fibroids had affected the majority of women in her family and some had to remove their wombs.

She said, “PCOS I haven’t had but I’ve had fibroids. Just watching the documentary, there are a lot of similarities between symptoms and the bloating.

“I remember when I started off in this industry and you had to host shows. I remember I had to wear like two waist cinchers or three waist cinchers because I was so tiny but I had a belly and people would always ask if you’re pregnant.

“I was tired of people asking “are you pregnant?” and you know how there would be photos on red carpets and it’ll be everywhere and everyone would be talking about the fact that “oh my god, is she pregnant, or what has she eaten?

“I’ve had cousins who’ve had to take out their wombs. It’s very daunting. It’s one of the most stressful things. I think one of the worst parts of it is bleeding excessively.

“I mean, I didn’t bleed for a hundred and something days, but I know about you just seeing your period when you’re not expecting it. I know about you sitting somewhere and you get up and someone has to move close to you and say “Oh your period.

“I’m happy Stephanie Coker did this documentary because women can come together and talk about it. It does a lot to your self-esteem. You’re just nervous all the time. The anxiety levels are high. Eventually, when I got surgery, I had 13 fibroids taken out of me. Tiny me, thirteen.”