13 Feared Killed In Fresh Herdsmen Attack In Benue

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed 13 people in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack which was said to have occurred yesterday morning around 7 a.m, led to the destruction of farmlands and crops. Azege is the hometown of Hon. Benjamin Uzenda, the immediate past Caretaker Chairman of Logo Local Government.

Confirming the attack, Uzenda stated that herdsmen had previously attempted to overrun Azege in the past two months. He said: “They were armed with sophisticated weapons, and immediately opened fire on residents who were preparing to attend morning church service.

“It looks like a coordinated plan attacks as they opened fire on the harmless villages, butchered some bodies after shooting them and gunned down women and children.

“The Invaders operated for hours and fled before security personnel arrived the scene. As at press time, many residents have deserted the area for fear of the unknown.

Azege settlement is a 30 minutes’ drive from Ayilamo, the headquarters of Tombo ward, which has also been under several bloody attacks and killings.

It was learnt that some of those wounded from gunshots were conveyed to the Ayilamo PHC, for treatment. Chairman of the Council, Hon Clement was said to be making arrangements to visit the scene of the incident.

