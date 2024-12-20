13 Extraordinary Ways To Enjoy Memorable Christmas

Share

Christmas is a time of joy, love, togetherness, and finding unique ways to celebrate can make the season even more special and memorable.

Whether you prefer intimate family gatherings or festive outings, decorating your home or enjoying festive feasts, there are many ways to make your Christmas celebration memorable.

The Christmas holiday should be an opportunity to get together with family and friends. With good plans in place, this holiday season can be an enjoyable time of the year.

Make A Christmas Playlist

Create a playlist of your favourite Christmas songs to set the mood. You can include songs like “Everybody Loves Christmas” by Funke Akindele, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, by Winter Wonderland, and any other songs that put you in the celebration mood.

Decorate Your Home With A Theme

Elevate your holiday decor by choosing a theme, such as a winter wonderland, rustic farmhouse, or traditional red and gold.

Put up a Christmas tree, hang stockings, and decorate your home with festive lights and decorations.

Personalized ornaments and Do It Yourself (DIY) crafts can add a unique touch to your decorations.

Host A Christmas Movie Marathon

Bring the family together for a cosy movie night. Classic films ranging from the Nollywood blockbuster movies showing this December like “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, “Thinline”, “Alakada Bad and Boujee”, “Seven Doors” Once Upon A Honeymoon and lots more,

The Waiter to the foreign ones like Just Another Christmas, Joyeux Noel, and The Polar Express are perfect for all ages but don’t forget to grab your popcorn while at it.

Plan A Secret Santa Gift Exchange

Christmas is a season of life and gifting. Show appreciation to everyone who has made the year a memorable one for you and let them know you appreciate their love and support all year round.

Add a fun twist to gift-giving with a Secret Santa exchange.

Set a budget and encourage participants to select thoughtful, personalized gifts for their assigned recipient.

Volunteer Or Donate To Charity

Share the Christmas spirit by giving back to society, churches and the less privileged. Volunteer at a local shelter, organize a food drive or donate clothes and toys to those in need.

It’s a meaningful way to spread joy and gratitude.

Bake Christmas Treats Together

Bond with loved ones by baking traditional Christmas goodies like cookies, cakes, and pies.

Use festive cookie cutters and decorations for added fun.

Organize A Family Game Night

Add laughter to your holiday with a game night featuring Christmas-themed activities like sup and paint, swimming, beach day out, trivia, charades, or a gingerbread house-building contest.

Attend A Christmas Service Or Carol

Reconnect with the spiritual side of Christmas by attending a church service or joining a carolling group.

It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the true meaning of the season. Always remember, Jesus is the reason for the season.

Explore Christmas Markets Or Light Displays

Visit local Christmas markets for unique gifts and treats.

Take a family trip to see spectacular light displays, and decorations and enjoy the festive ambience.

Create A Holiday Scrapbook

Capture cherished memories by creating a scrapbook with photos, notes, and mementoes from the holiday season.

It’s a keepsake you can treasure for years to come.

Host A Virtual Christmas Celebration

If loved ones are far away or relocated abroad host a virtual Christmas party.

Share meals, exchange stories, and play games over video calls to stay connected despite the distance.

Explore Exciting Places With Loved Ones

Christmas is just around the corner, and the excitement is building up.

As the festive season approaches, it gives avenue to explore interesting destiantions, catch fun and unwind with loved ones

Whether you’re looking for a snowy winter wonderland, a vibrant cityscape, or a tropical getaway, here are few places to visit this holiday.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort (Lagos), Laquatic (Lagos), Tinapa Resort (Calabar, Cross River State), Vega Waterpark (Agbor, Delta State), Wonderland Amusement Park (Abuja), Oguta Lake Resort (Oguta, Imo State), Olumo Rock and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (Abeokuta, Ogun State), Port Harcourt Tourist Beach (Port Harcourt, Rivers State) amongst others.

Be Mindful Of Your Budget

Set a budget and stick to it to avoid financial stress during and after the holiday season.

Always keep your eyes on the price when spending; don’t regret later to find that you have nothing for tomorrow.

Christmas is about celebrating love, kindness, and togetherness.

These tips can help you create joyful and unforgettable moments with your family and friends.

However, you choose to celebrate, remember to embrace the spirit of the season and make memories that last a lifetime.

