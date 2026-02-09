13% Derivation: Oil-Producing States Shared N1.60trn In 2025

Nigeria’s key oil producing states got a total of N1.60 trillion as 13 per cent derivation revenue payments from the Federation Account in 2025, findings by New Telegraph show The amount is 13.82 per cent, or N193.88 billion, higher than the N1.40 trillion shared by the states in the preceding year.

An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués issued at the end of the Committee’s meetings for January – December 2025, indicates that the oil producing states received N125.28 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue payments for January 2025; N136.04 billion for February; N132.61 billion for March; N152.55 billion for April; N124.08 billion for May; N120.76 billion for June; N120.36 billion for July; N183.01 billion for August; N134.96 billion for September; N141.40 billion for October; N134.36 billion for November and N96.08 billion in December.

Apart from their statutory allocations, the country’s major oil producing states, such as, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Edo, Ondo and Anambra, also receive 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account as Derivation Fund, to enable them cushion the impact of exploration and support development.

Further analysis of the FAAC communiqués shows that the states received the highest 13 per cent derivation revenue payment for last year in August (N183.01 billion) and the lowest in December (N96.08 billion).

Analysts note that compared with 2022 and 2023, the country’s major oil producing states, along with their non-oil producing counterparts, generally benefitted from higher FAAC allocations in the last two years, as a result of exchange rate gains in the oil sector and increased oil production occasioned by the reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubuled administration when it came into office on May 29, 2023.

Commenting on the communiqué issued by the FAAC, last week, which showed that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government increased by two per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) to N1.97 trillion in January 2026 (from December 2025 revenues), analysts at FBNQuest Research noted that the distributable amount was drawn from a gross revenue of N2.6 trillion after deducting statutory collection costs, compared with N2.9 trillion recorded in the previous month.

According to the analysts: “The notable decrease in statutory revenue is attributable to the significant drop in petroleum profit tax/ hydrocarbon tax collections.”

They also stated: “Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission show that Nigeria’s production of liquid hydrocarbons declined to around 1.5mb/d in December 2025 from 1.6mb/d in November. “Despite the modest MoM increase in total revenue, the Federal Government’s (FG) share of the pool fell to N654 billion from N747 billion in the prior month.

“The decline reflects the 23 per cent drop in statutory revenue, of which the FG typically receives a larger share (48% in January 2026) as well as its relatively low share of VAT revenue at 15 per cent, compared with 50 per cent and 35 per cent for states and local governments, respectively.