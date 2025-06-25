13% Derivation: Oil-Producing States Receive N670.56bn In Months

Share

The 13 per cent derivation revenue payments to Nigeria’s oil producing states from the Federation Account totalled N670.56 billion in the first five months of this year, according to findings by New Telegraph.

The amount is 17.97 per cent, or N102.13 billion, higher than the N568.43 billion that the states received in the corresponding period of 2024.

An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués issued at the end of the meetings that the committee has, so far, held this year, indicates that the oil producing states received N125.28 billion, N136.04 billion, N132.61 billion, N152.55 billion and N124.08 billion, as thirteen per cent derivation revenue payments in January, February, March, April and May this year, respectively.

The country’s major oil producing states such as, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Edo, Ondo and Anambra, receive 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account as Derivation Fund, in addition to their statutory allocations, to enable them tackle the negative impact that mineral exploration and production activities usually have on their environments.

For instance, the statement recently released by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting for June 2025, said that the committee shared a total sum of N1.66 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of May 2025 from a gross total of N2.94 trillion, and also shared the sum of N124.076 billion to the oil producing states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

Specifically, the statement said: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its June 2025 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1.659 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of May 2025 from a gross total of N2.942 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N538.004 billion, the States received N577.841 billion, the Local Government Councils got N419.968 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N124.076 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N111.908 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N1.171 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.”

Analysts note that compared with 2022 and 2023, the country’s 36 states have generally benefitted from higher FAAC allocations, especially from exchange rate gains in the oil sector and increased oil production, occasioned by reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration when it came into office on May 29, 2023.

Indeed, an analysis of FAAC communiqués and data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last year, shows that 13 percent derivation revenue payments to the oil-producing states, from the Federation account, surged by 102.26 per cent (N679.26 billion) to N1.34 trillion in 2024, compared with N664.22 billion in the preceding year.

Also, data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), indicates that in Janauary this year, the country for the first time, met its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) production quota of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) since the quota was set — for the 2024 period — at the global oil cartel’s ministerial meeting on November 30, 2023.

While NUPRC data shows that oil production decreased to 1,452,941 bpd in May 2025 compared with 1,485,700 bpd in the previous month, analysts point out that the geo-political tensions caused by the ongoing attacks on Iran by Isreal and the United States are likely to lead to oil selling above the country’s 2025 budget benchmark of $75 per barrel.

However, there is growing concern that the increased allocations from FAAC in the last eighteen months do not seem to have impacted positively on the oil producing states as they still grapple with challenges such as rising debt and decaying social infrastructure.

