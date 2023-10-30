13% Derivation: Oil producing states receive N469.7bn

The nine oil producing states in the country got a total of N469.70 billion from the Federation account as 13 per cent derivation revenue between January and September this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

An analysis of Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués as well as FAAC reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that the amount is N25.85 billion or 5.82 per cent higher the N443.85 billion that the states received in the corresponding period of last year.

Nigeria’s constitution stipulates payment of 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account to oil producing States as derivation Fund that would be used for the exclusive benefit of their oil/gas producing communities, as such areas are usually negatively impacted by oil and gas exploration and production activities.

For instance, at the end of its meeting last week, the FAAC issued a statement, in which it said that N903.48 billion was shared among the three tiers of government for September 2023, of which oil-producing States received N84.97 billion as derivation revenue from the 13 percent mineral Fund.

The statement partly read: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N903.480 billion September 2023 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils.

“A communique issued by the FAAC at its October, 2023 meeting indicated that the N903.480 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N423.012 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N 282.666 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N10.989 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of N 186.813 billion.

“According to the communique, total revenue of N1594.763 billion was available in the month of September 2023. Total deductions for cost of collection was N54.426 billion, total transfers and refunds was N347.857 billion and savings was N289.000 billion.

“Gross statutory revenue of N 1014.953 billion was received for the month of September 2023. This was higher than the N891.934 billion received in the month of August 2023 by N123.019 billion.

“The communique stated that from the N903.480 billion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total of N320.543 billion, the State Governments received N287.071 billion and the Local Government Councils received N210.900 billion. A total sum of N84.966 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the relevant States as derivation revenue.”

Interestingly, as FBNQuest Research pointed out in a report released last Friday, “disbursements to the 36 states (ex-the 13% derivation fund), and local governments fell by N74 billion and N56 billion to N287 billion and N211 billion, respectively. In contrast, the 13 per cent derivation allocation for oil-producing States increased by almost N44 billion to N85 billion.”

Analysts, however, note that despite the huge amounts they receive monthly as 13 per cent derivation revenue, the nine oil-producing States-Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Abia and Anambra, still grapple with massive debt, inadequate infrastructure and high unemployment rates.

In fact, according to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), oil producing States such as Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Bayelsa, featured among highly indebted sub-nationals as at the end of last year.

Experts point out that with oil accounting for about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue, a decline or increase in the amount of the 13 per cent derivation Fund shared by the states monthly, is generally determined by the amount of revenue the government is able to generate from the sale of oil during the period.

Earlier this month, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), released data which showed that the country’s crude oil output rose to an all-time high of 1.35 million barrels per day in September 2023.

Specifically, the data indicated that in September, Nigeria’s crude oil production (excluding condensates) was precisely 1,346,562 barrels per day, which was a 165,429bpd increase when compared to the 1,181,133bpd produced in August this year.

Further analysis of the NUPRC data showed that in January, February and March, the country’s oil outputs were 1,266,659bpd; 1,292,240bpd; and 1,266,737bpd respectively.

In the months of April, May, June and July, Nigeria produced 1,004,392bpd; 1,189,332bpd; 1,260,928bpd; and 1,089,089bpd respectively.

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, has pledged that his government would intensify efforts to shore-up the country’s oil production, which is far below the about 1.8 million barrels per day quota approved for Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).