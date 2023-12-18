13% Derivation: Oil producing states’ earnings up 10.61% to N595.78bn

Nigeria’s oil producing states got a total of N595.78 billion from the Federation Account as 13 per cent derivation revenue in the first 11 months of this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

An analysis of Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués, as well as FAAC reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that the amount is N57.13 billion or 10.61 per cent higher than the N538.65 billion that the states received in the corresponding period of last year.

The nation’s constitution stipulates payment of 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account to oil producing States as derivation Fund that would be used for the exclusive benefit of their oil/gas producing communities which are usually negatively impacted by mineral exploration and production activities.

For instance, commenting on the communique issued by the FAAC at its December 2023 meeting, the Director (Press and Public Relations) in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, in a statement, issued last Friday, stated that from the N1088.783 billion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total of N402.867 billion, the State Governments received N351.697 billion and the Local Government Councils received N258.810 billion.

He also said that a total sum of N75.410 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

Although the World Bank, in its latest “Nigeria Development Update” report, released last Wednesday, stated that it expected federation transfers to states to stay relatively constant in real terms in 2023, it projected that oil producing states would receive N52 billion more in federation transfers than 2022 levels.

Specifically, the report stated: “In 2022, for an average state, Federation transfers (states + local) increased by N18 billion, or 13.8 per cent, from 2021 levels—below the rate of inflation. While oil-producing states on average saw an increase in 2022 of N54 billion, non-oil-producing states only received an additional N4 billion, on average.

“In 2023, with higher revenues, especially from exchange rate gains in the oil sector, and from CIT, an average state is expected to see about N187 billion of Federation transfers vis-à-vis N150 billion in 2022 (a 25-percent increase). Oil-producing states are projected to receive N52 billion more in Federation transfers than 2022 levels (a 21.7-percent increase), while non-oil-producing states are estimated to gain an additional N31 billion in 2023 in Federation transfer revenues.”

Further analysis of data obtained from the NBS shows that nine oil producing states-Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Abia and Anambra, shared N970.20 billion from the Federation account through the 13 per cent derivation formula in 2022.

A breakdown of the data indicates that Delta state received the highest allocation, totalling N296.63 billion, representing 31 percent of the total revenue from the derivation account.

Delta is followed by Akwa Ibom, which got N222.52 billion, representing 19 per cent of the total disbursements during the period.

Other states include, Bayelsa (N188.02 billion), Rivers (N169.79 billion), Edo (N37.49 billion), Ondo (N25.95 billion), Imo (N18.61 billion), Abia (N6.95 billion), and Anambra (N4.25 billion).

Analysts, however, note that despite the huge amounts they receive monthly as 13 percent derivation revenue, the oil-producing States generally still grapple with massive debt, inadequate infrastructure and high unemployment rates.

Indeed, according to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), oil producing States such as Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Bayelsa, featured among highly indebted sub-nationals as at the end of last year.

Similarly, the NBS, in its “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Q2’23” report, stated that at N465.40 billion, Delta recorded the second highest domestic debt as at Q2’23.

Other oil-producing states with huge domestic debts as at Q2’23, according to the NBS, include Rivers (N225.51 billion), Imo (N220.84 billion), Akwa Ibom (N199.58 billion), Abia (N142.47 billion), Bayelsa(N134.51 billion) and Edo (N126.08 billion).

Given that earnings from crude oil exports account for about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue, experts point out that a decline or increase in the amount of the 13 per cent derivation Fund shared by the states monthly, is determined by the amount of revenue the government is able to generate from the sale of oil during the period.

Data recently released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) shows that the country’s crude oil output rose to an all-time high of 1.35 million barrels per day in September 2023.

According to the data, in September, Nigeria’s crude oil production (excluding condensates) was precisely 1,346,562 barrels per day, which was a 165,429bpd increase when compared to the 1,181,133bpd produced in August this year.

Further analysis of the NUPRC data showed that in January, February and March, the country’s oil outputs were 1,266,659bpd; 1,292,240bpd; and 1,266,737bpd respectively.

In the months of April, May, June and July, Nigeria produced 1,004,392bpd; 1,189,332bpd; 1,260,928bpd; and 1,089,089bpd respectively.