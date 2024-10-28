13% Derivation: Oil-producing States’ Earnings Rise 87.6% To N901.19bn

Share

The 13 per cent derivation revenue payments to Nigeria’s oil producing states from the Federation Account jumped by 87.66 per cent to N901.19 billion in the first nine months of this year findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is N420.96 billion higher than the N480.23 billion that the states received in the corresponding period of 2023. An analysis of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués and data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicated that the oil producing states received N57.92 billion as 13 per cent derivation fund from FAAC for January 2024;

N85.10 billion for February; N166.24 billion for March; N90.12 billion for April; N106.50 billion for May; N95.60 billion for June; N109.82 billion for July 2024; N99.47 billion for August and N90.42 billion for September.

Under Nigeria’s constitution, oil producing states such as, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Edo, Ondo, and Rivers, receive 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account as Derivation Fund, to enable them address the environmental damage to their oil/gas producing communities, occasioned by mineral exploration and production activities.

For instance, a statement released by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting for October 2024, said that the Committee shared a total sum of N1.298 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of September, 2024 from a gross total of N2.298 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Exchange Difference (ED and Augmentation of N150.000 billion, the Federal Government received N424.867 Billion, the States received N453.724 Billion, the Local Government Councils got N329.864Billion, while the Oil Producing States received N90.415 Billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N80.993 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N878.946 billion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds,” the statement added.

New Telegraph reports that policies introduced by the current administration since it assumed power on May 31, last year, have led to the country recording improved oil output and higher revenues, especially from exchange rate gains in the oil sector, thus ensuring that FAAC allocations to oil-producing states have been significantly higher compared with before 2023.

