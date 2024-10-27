13 Dead, 3 Injured In Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Collision

Share

Thirteen people were killed, and three others sustained varied degress of injuries in a fatal accident along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Friday afternoon.

Kabir Nadabo, the Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday evening.

Nadabo detailed that the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near Olam Farm.

The tragic incident involved a Toyota Hiace minibus carrying 11 passengers and a Golf Salon car with five passengers.

The collision was reportedly severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of 13 individuals.

The deceased were transported to St. Gerrard’s Hospital, while the three survivors received emergency treatment at AP Smart Hospital in Kakuri.

Commander Nadabo urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly during the “ember season,” which typically sees a rise in road accidents.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to speed limits and basic safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies.

“As we enter the ember season fully, motorists are reminded of the need to adhere to basic safety ethics while traveling,” Nadabo stated.

However, he reinforced the FRSC’s commitment to road safety on Nigeria’s highways.

