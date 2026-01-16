13 Days After: Abducted Medical Doctor Freed After Payment Of N50m Ransom –Father

The medical doctor, Ibrahim Tahir, who was abducted in Auchi, Edo State, has been freed after 13 days in custody. According to a viral video, Dr Tahir was seen being helped into a waiting car by hunters and local vigilantes.

The father of Tahir has however revealed that a ransom of N50 million was paid to secure his freedom, 13 days after he was abducted alongside his brother, Abu Tahir, who later died in the hands of the kidnappers.

This was against an earlier report crediting his release to members of the Edo State vigilante and Hunters in Auchi The father told New Telegraph that the N50 million was paid in two installments of N20 and N30 million before the kidnappers released him.

It was also learnt that Dr Tahir sustained bullet injury in the process of his release and that he is in an undisclosed hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. New Telegraph also gathered that one of the kidnappers was also shot by vigilante during a cross fire at the process of getting him out from his abductors.

He said, “My son has been released by the kid- nappers after we paid N50 million. I feel good that he is free, but I have also lost another son.

“The family, organisations, friends, and wellwishers contributed the N50 million ransom. My son was grazed by a bullet, but he is receiving treatment at a hospital.” The Police Public Relations Officer for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the release of the victim yesterday.