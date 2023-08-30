127 Nigerians Bag UK 2023 Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships

No fewer than 127 Nigerians bagged the Chevening and Commonwealth United Kingdom scholarship from the British Government to study a wide range of Master’s Degrees and PhD programmes in 2023.

Speaking at a pre-departure reception held in Abuja on Wednesday, the British High Commissioner, Dr Richard Montgomery CMG, congratulated the beneficiaries who succeeded in securing the UK scholarship through the challenging application and interview process.

Dr Montgomery, while wishing them luck said, “Seeing you all here is a great testimony to hard work, perseverance, and resilience through a highly competitive process.

He said, “I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking – and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Michael Oyedoyin, a Commonwealth Scholar, who will study Family and Child Psychology at the University of Chester, UK, said he chose to have his master’s in the UK to enable him to support his students beyond the classroom.

He said: “I have always loved to teach, and my first degree is in Teacher Education. However, while teaching in schools, I observed that family issues were often the underlying cause of students’ poor academic performance and absence from school.

Therefore, I chose this master’s to equip me to support my students beyond the classroom.”

Another Chevening Scholar, Odera Akpata, who will study International Business at the University of Warwick, UK, said: “Reflecting on my last two applications, I am assured that great things happen to those who never give up”.

Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential, and a commitment to the development of their home country.

The Chevening Scholarship, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, offered 44 Nigerian students fully-funded scholarships to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK. The recipients were selected from a pool of over 14,000 applications in Nigeria and more than 62,000 applications across the globe consisting mainly of Nigerians. This year, the Commonwealth Scholarship sends off 83 scholars to study in the UK. Every year, over 100 Nigerian students benefit from the scholarship for postgraduate and PhD degrees.