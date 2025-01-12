Share

The Federal Republic of Niger on Sunday announced it has officially reintegrated 124 former members of the Boko Haram terrorist group into the society, marking a significant step in its efforts to address the insurgency and promote social cohesion.

The reintegration ceremony which took place at Goudoumaria, located in the Diffa Region in the southeastern part of the country saw former terrorists, including 81 ex-combatants and several minors, welcomed back into society as part of a broader initiative to counter violent extremism.

It would be recalled that this development will mark the sixth wave of former Boko Haram members to be reintegrated into the society in the country.

In attendance at the ceremony were regional officials, including Brig.-Gen. Mahamadou Ibrahim Bagadoma, the Governor of Diffa.

During his speech, Governor Bagadoma emphasized the importance of the Nigerian government’s deradicalization and reintegration program.

He noted that the initiative is part of a larger strategy aimed at mitigating the social impacts of armed conflicts and fostering inclusive socio-economic development throughout the country.

Zagazola Makama, a Lake Chad Basin counter-terrorism and insurgency expert, shared details of the event in a post on his X handle, underscoring the ongoing efforts by Niger to address the complex challenges posed by insurgency and radicalization in the region.

