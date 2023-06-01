123-Year-Old Woman Reveals Why She Still A Virgin

A 123-year-old Kenya woman identified as Theresa Nyirakajumba has revealed that she turned down many men in her youth because of the culture that forbids seeing women with men and allows women to be introduced by their family but her family never introduced her.

Theresa, who is still a virgin and never had a sexual relationship with a man till her old age revealed that she was looking for the right man whom she would share a special connection with, unfortunately, she could not get one.

New Telegraph gathered that as at the time Theresa was ready for marriage, age was no longer on her side because she was already too old to be attracted to men.

According to her, she might have had children during her youth days, if she had been sexually intimate with a man.

She added that she is still hopeful to find a male companion at 123 years of age because she is tired of living a boring and lonely life.

“I never had a husband in my entire life. Yes of course I am still a virgin.. I would think of it during my era but I won’t take myself to any husband.

“My name is Theresa Nyirakajumba. I have never seen the nakedness of a man. For 123 years, I live with an unfulfilled desire, a deviant hope and a courageous spirit of waiting that one day a man will emerge and embrace my soul.

“At the moment, you can help me and bring me a man. When I was young I didnt want to associate with men and that prevented me from any potential relationship. I never developed a love for any man.”