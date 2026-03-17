Over 3m Insecticide, Treated Nets For Distribution In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government is set to distribute over 3.1 million insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) to households across the state as part of efforts to combat malaria and improve public health among its citizens.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yakubu Samaila Augie, disclosed this during a one-day media briefing on the ITN mass distribution campaign held in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Represented by the Director of Public Health, Usman Magaji, the commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating malaria, describing ITNs as highly effective in preventing mosquito bites and reducing transmission of the disease and urged residents to make proper use of the nets to protect their families.

Also speaking, the State Malaria Elimination Programme Manager, Nasir Umar Zagga, called on media practitioners to support the campaign through consistent reportage, documentaries, and public awareness initiatives, adding that media engagement is vital to achieving the broader goal of a malaria-free Kebbi State.

In her presentation, the Campaign Manager for GHSC-PSM, Mrs Patience Ochibe, said the programme is a collaborative effort between the Kebbi State Government, the United States and the Against Malaria Foundation (AMF), noting that the last ITN distribution in the state took place in 2022, adding that the current exercise is overdue.

According to her, more than 12,000 personnel have been mobilised to manage distribution at over 1,200 centres across the state, and the official flag off is scheduled for April 11, 2026, while distribution to households will run from April 12 to April 16, 2026.

Ochibe urged households to cooperate with officials during the enumeration process to ensure a smooth and efficient distribution as the initiative is expected to significantly reduce malaria transmission and contribute to the national target of eliminating the disease.