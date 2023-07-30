120,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed yearly in Nigeria– Healthcare expert

Radiation Oncologist, University College Hos- pital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Adeniyi Adenipekun has said that 120,000 new cases of cancer are diagonised an- nually in the country. Prof Adenipekun made this known recently at the El- len Adeyinka Anjorin Can-Foundation (EAACF), Fourth Annual Memorial Cancer Awareness Lecture held via zoom. Speaking on the role of the radiation Oncologists, Prof Adenipekun highlighted the burden of cancer and its effects on quality of life of patients globally, as he disclosed that experts involved in cancer care, he said it is not one person’s job to care for cancer patients but that of many people, including pathologists and palliative care specialists. He listed constraints to the work of radiation oncolo- gists in Nigeria as mostly economic, enlightenment as well as awareness of the populace.

Dr. Foluke Samiriye, Guest Speaker and Psycho Oncolo- gist, UCH, Ibadan, speaking on the role of “Psycho oncol- ogy in mitigating the burden of caring for patients with cancer, listed depression, anxiety, emotional distress, stigmatisation, anger, fear, among others as nuances that affect the healing of cancer patients. She said the issues with pshyco oncology are large- ly ignored, adding that this should not be because these are things that should be taken care of to mitigate the burden that cancer pa- tients and their families go through.