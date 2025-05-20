12,000 Benefit From FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer In Ebonyi

Share

No fewer than 12,000 residents of Ebonyi State have benefited from the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative, which was officially flagged off on Monday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by the State Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mrs. Ann Anigwe, said the beneficiaries would be able to access their funds through their respective bank accounts via preloaded debit cards.

The Conditional Cash Transfer is part of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda, aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship by delivering direct financial support to poor and vulnerable households across the country.

“We are here today because of the magnanimity of Governor Francis Nwifuru, who has attracted the Renewed Hope CCT initiative to empower Ebonyi people,” Mrs. Anigwe stated.

She disclosed that over 12,000 beneficiaries would be covered in the first phase of the programme, with additional batches expected to follow.

“Each beneficiary is expected to receive N25,000 monthly. For this flag-off, they are receiving payment for two cycles, amounting to N50,000 each,” she said.

“The debit cards have already been preloaded, and beneficiaries can now visit their banks to withdraw the funds. Normally, payment is made for three months, but this initial phase covers two.”

Governor Nwifuru lauded President Bola Tinubu for bringing democratic dividends to the grassroots through initiatives like the Renewed Hope programme.

Earlier, the State Programme Manager of the Renewed Hope CCT, Mrs. Icha Mercy, commended both the Federal and State governments for prioritizing the welfare of the citizens.

“We are here to witness the impact of what President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru are doing for the people of Ebonyi by delivering this financial empowerment,” she said.

She urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds to improve their livelihoods.

Two beneficiaries, Mr. Idam Luke and Mrs. Ugbala Ngozi, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and Governor Nwifuru for what they described as a timely intervention to alleviate economic hardship.

