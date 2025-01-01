‘120 Students Graduated From Whingan’s Badagry 1000 Tech Talents

Share

120 students from three council areas in Badagry Federal Constituency have graduated from the constituency’s 1,000 Tech Talents Programme as the first cohort.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative is to equip 1,000 youths in Badagry Federal Constituency with cutting-edge technological skills to address unemployment and poverty.

It was organised by Mr Sesi Whingan, the Lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in partnership with Codeverse Africa, a tech training and capacitybuilding organisation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Whingan expressed his delight at the success of the programme’s first cohort.

He highlighted his commitment to fostering technological innovation among youths in Badagry, emphasising the importance of transitioning from consumers to creators in the tech-driven global economy.

Whingan said that the remaining 880 students would be trained in the coming year. “The exceptional performance of this cohort assures me that my dream of equipping Badagry youths with tech skills is achievable.

“I promise to support and partner with any trainee who comes up with innovative tech projects from this training.

“With expertise in technology, we can significantly reduce unemployment and poverty in Badagry,” he said.

NAN reports that the lawmaker presented certificates of completion to all graduands and gifted brand-new HP laptops to 50 exceptional trainees who demonstrated outstanding proficiency during the four-week training.

Mr Sejiro Ajose, the Facilitator from Codeverse Africa, urged the graduating students to ensure they utilised what they had learnt, adding that the training was an introduction to technology.

