Happy Merry Christmas Messages To Loved Ones

Share

Christmas is one of the most cherished and popularly celebrated festivals in the world. This holiday marks the birth of Jesus Christ; this festival unites everyone in the spirit of the holiday season and brings joy, happiness, generosity, and togetherness.

December is here again we are about to celebrate a special day in the month on the 25th which marks the birth of Jesus Christ and one of the most joyous festivals of the year.

Christmas Season is always attached with glittery decorations, gifts, cakes, delicious meals, carols, and everything else about the festival is just splendid. But above all, it’s about the love, laughter and precious time spent with the family and the loved ones.

The season encourages feelings of oneness and harmony. It is that time of the year when the community comes together and bids adieu to the year, praying for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

Happy Merry Christmas Messages, Wishes, Prayers To Loved Ones

Christmas is more than just a feast; it’s a season of stories, songs, jingle bells, carol songs and traditions passed down through generations. That is why New Telegraph has compiled a series of Merry Christmas messages to share with your loved ones during this festive period.

Spread holiday cheer with New Telegraph collection of 120+ Merry Christmas messages, wishes, quotes, images, and greetings can do the wonder and put everlasting smiles on the faces of your loved ones as you navigate to the new year.

May the magic of the Christmas season fill your home with joy and peace. Sending lots of love to your family. You’ve had more than your share of challenges this year. Wishing you peace and hope at Christmas and a new year full of better days. Sending strength, love and peace to you this holiday season. My love and thoughts are with you during the Christmas season and the promise of hope it brings. Wishing you love and light in this challenging season, with new possibilities. I know it’s been a hard year for you and your family. I hope the New Year brings better days. Our hearts are with you and yours, now and always. Sending you hugs this Christmas season. Take some time to care for yourself. We know you’re having a difficult time this year. Wishing you strength and peace in these challenging times. Sometimes the holidays can just remind us what we’ve lost. Remember that I’m always there for you. Even though we’re apart, I’m sending you a special wish, a holiday hug and a mistletoe kiss! Far apart during this holiday, but totally together in our hearts and minds. Merry Christmas! Sending a smile across the miles for a wonderful Christmas! I may not be nearby, but you are always in my mind and heart this holiday. Merry Christmas!Missing you most during this festive time. We may not be together on Christmas morning, but you’re always in my heart. I wish we could be together this holiday season, but I’m sending warm wishes your way. I’ll miss celebrating with you this Christmas. Eat a few extra cookies for me! We may not be able to rock around the Christmas tree together, but I’ll deck the halls in your honour. Even though we’re apart, our hearts are together. Let’s have a Christmas video call — I’ll bring the cocoa! Christmas won’t be the same without you here. Even though we’re apart, I hope you have a joyous holiday. Consider this card a raincheck for a belated Christmas hug. You’re the most magical part of the most wonderful time of the year. Your love is the best Christmas gift I could ever receive. Merry Christmas, sweetheart! Christmas is more magical now that you’re in my life! Merry Christmas to someone who’s sweeter than a candy cane, warms me up more than a cup of hot cocoa and fills my heart with joy more than the biggest present under the tree! The only thing I love more than Christmas is you. It’s not what’s under the tree that matters most, it’s who’s around it. Every year I’m so grateful to have you there. May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives. Merry Christmas! May God richly bless you throughout the year. Jesus is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas! May God fill your Yuletide season and all your days with immeasurable prosperity and joy! Merry Christmas! Sending prayers and hearty Christmas greetings to you. May you receive the most special of God’s blessings during this Christmas season! May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of His love at Christmas and always! Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. May the Lord grant you and all your loved ones peace, joy and goodwill. Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright with the light of God’s love. May the wonder of Christmas is a yearly festival celebrated to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas. May God bless and keep you during the holiday season and all through the year. May God bless your life with love and joy this holiday season. May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family. The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas. Wishing you a season full of light and laughter for you and your family. Best wishes for a joyous bbbb by I’m Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity! May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year! Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold! May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter. I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always. Our family wishes you love, joy and peace … today, tomorrow and always. May your family have a holiday season that is full of wonderful surprises, treats and nonstop laughter. Christmas is the only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks. Enjoy! Wishing you a white Christmas! (And when you run out of white, just open a bottle of red). You’re a gift in my life. And not the kind I’d return for store credit. Merry Christmas! A Christmas reminder: Don’t try to borrow any money from elves … they’re always a little short. Have a Merry Christmas! Wishing you hope, peace and lots of Christmas cookies this holiday season! They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart … but cash and gift cards do wonders too! Happy Holidays! Remember, Santa is watching. Everything. Yes, even that. Anyway, Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small This holiday season, let’s make it a point to cherish what’s truly important in our lives: cookies. I told Santa you were good this year and sent him a link to your Pinterest board. Merry Christmas to you! This Christmas, may your family be functional and all your batteries be included. Merry Christmas! I put so much thought into your gift that now it’s too late to get it. Merry Christmas to my wonderful (grandma/grandpa/aunt/uncle/cousins). You’ve always made the holidays so special, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Hope your Christmas is full of everything you love! Merry Christmas to my partner-in-crime (and occasional sparring partner). Thanks for keeping life interesting and for always having my back. Love you!” “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without you. Thanks for being the person who knows all my embarrassing moments and still chooses to hang out with me — although I guess you have to, because I know all your secrets, too! Hope your holidays are as awesome as you are.” Wishing you a Merry Christmas full of love, laughter, and minimal family drama. Here’s to another year of surviving the holidays together!” Merry Christmas, Mom and Dad! Thanks for always making the holidays feel magical — and for putting up with my crazy Christmas wish lists over the years. (There’s still time to get me those rollerskates, by the way!) You’re the best, and I hope you know how much I appreciate you.” “Merry Christmas to the people who taught me how to wrap presents, bake cookies, and hide in the garage to survive family gatherings. Love you both more than words can say!” “Hope you’re ready for another Christmas where I eat most of the snacks and do none of the cooking. Love you both — thanks for everything you do to make the holidays special. May your heart be lifted in praise this Christmas for the wonderful gift of Jesus and the joy He brings to our lives. “Merry Christmas! May God bless you richly throughout the year. Jesus is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas! May God fill your yuletide season and all your days with immeasurable prosperity and joy! Merry Christmas!” Sending prayers and hearty Christmas greetings to you. May you receive the most special of God’s blessings during this amazing Christmas season!” May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of His love at Christmas and always! Merry Christmas! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. May the Lord grant you and all your loved ones peace, joy, and goodwill. Wishing you a season that’s merry and bright with the light of God’s love.” “May the wonder of that first Christmas, the joy of God’s abundant blessings, and the peace of Jesus’s presence be with you always. They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart, but cash and gift cards do wonders too! Happy Holidays!” Remember, Santa is watching. Everything. Yes, even that. Anyway, Merry Christmas!” Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small.” This holiday season, let’s make it a point to cherish what’s truly important in our lives: cookies.” I told Santa you were good this year and sent him a link to your Pinterest board. Merry Christmas to you!” I consider my presence a gift—you’re welcome. Merry Christmas!” I hope you enjoy the present you told me to buy for you. Happy holidays!” Wishing you a holiday season filled with good times and even better drinks.” This present proves how well I can read your Amazon wishlist. Merry Christmas!” May this festival bring abundant joy and happiness in your life. Wish you a Merry Christmas! Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May peace, love and prosperity follow you always! May all your stress fade away and your heart is filled with wonder and warmth. Merry Christmas! Christmas is the time to receive and send blessings. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas! May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Merry Christmas! May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas! May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. Wishing you a Merry Christmas! Christmas is a time to cherish peace and kindness. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness this festive season. Merry Christmas! The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas! I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always! May your heart and home be filled with all the joys of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas! May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you throughout the year. Wishing you a season of blessings. Merry Christmas! May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year! The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas! I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always!

Share

Please follow and like us: