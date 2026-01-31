120 Edo Idp Final Year Students Risk Drop Out, If....

A total of 120 final year undergraduate students of Edo State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in various Nigerian Universities may have their education truncated as a result of their inability to pay tuition fees of the various institutions.

It can be recalled that camp located in Uhogua in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, has produced first Class graduates who rose from obscurity to fame after graduating from their various institutions of higher learning in the past.

According to findings, out of these affected 120 under graduates 20 of them are believed to be potential first Class graduates if they can secure the right assistance from the government or the right public spirited individuals.

The Assistant coordinator of the Home for the Needy Pastor, Mrs. Evelyn Omogie, disclosed this to Saturday Telegraph yesterday saying, “We are going through a lot of difficulties in the Home for the Needy (IDP) in Uhogua Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

As I speak to you now we have over 250 under graduate students in various Nigerian Universities. “Funding them is very difficult. Nigerians are aware that this place has turned to a citadel of learning. We have produced medical doctors, lawyers, engineers, bankers, nurses among others.

The mission of the Home for the Needy is to help the less privileged. “We need help from the public to be able to pay these children’s tuition fees, feeding and all other things is required for them to survive in the school. “Almost 87 of our students are seating for WAEC, we are finding it difficult to raise money for their enrollment.

The economic situation in the country is affecting us greatly. I am using this opportunity to call on flesh hearted Nigerians to come to our aids. We need relief materials like food items, cloths, scholarships for these children, books and those things that will make life a little bit comfortable for them.

“Last academic session, many of our students were chased out of examination hall because we were unable to pay their tuition fees. Some of our students slept at the security gate to write their papers.”