120 Anambra Sickle Cell Patients Declare IWD, Day Of Mourning

As the world all over celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day about 120 Persons Living with Sickle Cell Disorder have declared every March 8th as a day of mourning in remembrance of the maltreatment and wickedness meted on them by their respective mothers.

This was as they accused the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo of neglect and frustrating the efforts of the governor’s wife, Dr Mrs Nonye Soludo to come to their aid.

Speaking with reporters in Awka, the National Coordinator of the Association Of People Living With Sickle Cell Disorder (APLSCD), Mrs Aisha Edward Maduagwu said, “I have a girl in my Sickle Cell Home in Agulu Anaocha local government area of Anambra state Miss Chukwuletaram Ezikeere who has been with me for three years and nobody has ever come to ask of her and the number that those that brought her was not going and I got in contact with the driver that brought her and from there I got contact of the former Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs Ezikere who confirmed that the girl is her relative ”

“She also told me that the current Commissioner For Women Affairs Mrs Ify Obinabo is married to the girl’s family and I contacted her but she did nothing”

“Then we as a body paid a courtesy visit to Obinabo and she promised a lot of things and that she would add us to the list of the vulnerable community that the state government is assisting through the first lady Dr Mrs Nonye Soludo but a year after nothing happened”

“Since after that disappointed we the people living with Sickle Cell Disorder have declared International Women’s Day a day of mourning everything about women’s celebration reminds us of murderers and I must tell you that ninety per cent of sickle cell patients are not comfortable with their mothers ”

“While some sickle cell patients commit suicide on their own, others are being killed by their mothers and in a situation where a mother kills her child you cannot ask her what happened because she will be the first to cry and we shall come for condolence”

“There are several attitudes of these women, this particular gender that God created but it is unfortunate that we found ourselves there and since we were born ninety per cent of sickle cell patients do not like their mothers”

“This is because they are prime suspects for that crime of genotype incompatibility and our mothers took several dirty steps in hoodwinking our fathers into marriage”

“Some of our mothers trapped our fathers due to desperation or for material resources through pregnancy while some went to forge the wrong genotype due to desperation” she said.

Maduagwu alleged that several letters to Dr Mrs Nonye Soludo for assistance but was frustrated by the Commissioner adding that she has been making it difficult to meet with the First Lady.

Reacting to the allegation the Commissioner for Women Affairs Mrs Ify Obinabo contended that;

“Those living with Sickle Cell live with their families. I am employed by somebody and if she feels that I am not doing the right thing she should go to court”

“I don’t know what the woman wants she can take me and the state government to court and I don’t know what she wants and nobody has given me any dine ”

“If she likes she can go anywhere and make a press conference” she contended.