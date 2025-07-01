120 Ajegunle Teens Embrace Peace At NGO’s Transformative Bootcamp

In a bid to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding among young Nigerians, the Teens Going For Gold Network (TGFGN) recently hosted over 100 teenagers from Ajegunle at its transformative Peace Education Bootcamp.

TGFGN, a youth-focused non-profit organisation, provides tailored peace education to teenagers in Nigeria’s most at-risk communities. The bootcamp brought together participants from several secondary schools across Ajegunle, aiming to equip them with practical tools for conflict resolution and community building.

Dr. Godsgift Obi, Deputy Director of TGFGN, opened the event with a warm welcome and icebreaker session, noting that the program was specifically designed to reflect the realities and challenges of life in Lagos.

In her keynote address, TGFGN Founder, Mrs. Pelumi Obisesan-Aina, emphasized the urgent need for peace in Nigeria. Citing recent violent incidents in Benue State, she underscored the importance of raising a generation capable of choosing harmony over hatred.

A major highlight of the bootcamp was the unveiling of the Peace Education Manual titled Kojo and Friends, authored by Obisesan-Aina. The book, which tells the story of four teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds navigating life in Lagos, quickly became a favorite among the participants. Teens engaged with the material through accompanying workbooks, shared personal reflections, and connected deeply with its themes of unity and empathy.

The sessions also addressed current issues such as the role of dialogue in peacebuilding and the impact of social media—described as both a bridge and a battlefield—in shaping youth interactions and conflicts.

Another memorable moment came when TGFGN’s Executive Director, Hon. Tobi Olatunji, launched the #PeaceAmbassadorChallenge—a campaign that invites participants to share lessons from the bootcamp within their communities. Teens were encouraged to document their outreach efforts through videos and photos, with a promise of educational resources for the most impactful entries.

Mr. Isaac Omoyele, Founder of MyDreamStead School, expressed his gratitude to TGFGN for bringing the initiative to Ajegunle. He also praised the participating students and schools for embracing the mission of peacebuilding in their neighborhoods.

Schools represented at the bootcamp included MyDreamStead School, Waves of Impact School, Gleam Stars College, Dezels College, and Unique Standard Academy.

Since its inception in 2012, TGFGN has empowered over 10,000 Nigerian teenagers with peace education and life-building skills, and remains committed to fostering sustainable peace and development—starting with Lagos.