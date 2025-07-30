120, 000 Terrorists Surrendered, 3,000 Killed In 2 Yrs –CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Gen. Christopher Musa, has revealed that 120000 terrorists were killed by troops conducting counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the last two years.

During the period also, 3, 000 insurgents surrendered to the State, even as 2,300 arms and 72,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered across theatres of operation in the North.

Musa made the disclosure yesterday while addressing a cross-section of leaders, scholars, and civil society representatives in Kaduna.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Tukur Gusau, read: “The Defence Chief further maintained that over 3,000 terrorists and bandits have been neutralized, over 120,000 insurgents have surrendered, and more than 2,000 kidnapped victims have been rescued in the last two years.

“He also announced the recovery of over 2,300 arms and 72,000 rounds of ammunition across theatres of operation in the North.

“Beyond combat efforts, the CDS highlighted peacebuilding measures such as community sports competitions, reorientation campaigns, and strategic engagement with traditional leaders, governors, and civil society.