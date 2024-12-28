12-year-old Seyi Odewoye addresses self-esteem issues in new book

Share

12-year-old, Seyi Odewoye recently joined the list of young authors in Nigeria as her first book, Nala: ‘I Am Black and Proud’ was unveiled.

The young author who is still a secondary school pupil is not just an author, but the co-illustrator for her new book.

Seyi Odewoye seeks to addressing sensitive issues like self esteem issues and identity crisis among young people with the book

Odewoye’s book came at the right time when younger Nigerians need utmost encouragement against peer pressure and vices threatening the lifestyle of preteens and teenagers, both in Africa and beyond.

Speaking about the inspiration that led to her writing the book, Nala, ‘I Am Black and Proud’, she said, “The inspiration behind this book is to solve identity crisis issues, support quality education and overall, make the world a better place. I wrote this book to help people with self esteem issues, to embrace their unique identity and improve their self esteem.

“The message from the book is that no one should be ashamed of themselves. They should develop and maintain healthy self esteem.”

Seyi who is also a sports enthusiat shared that the most challenging part about writing the book, is starting the writing process. “I learned from the process of writing this book that encouragement from your friends and family is important when trying to start a task. It will help you stay motivated and determined to finish the task quicker,” she said

At some point the 12 years old Author thought about quitting but the encouragement from her friend and family kept her going until she get the desired success.

She affirmed that the best part of being an author is that she gets to share her message with the world.

As a co-illustrator, Seyi had a say in the cover designs of the book. She designed all the outfits of the main characters.

Seyi is presently in secondary school and so decided to make the characters in secondary school pupils, though she admitted that non of the characters are related to anyone in real life. However, the story in the book is influenced by stories of peer pressure in schools.

“My favourite part is concept and creation of the characters. I did a lot of research while writing the book. I researched the disadvantages of skin bleaching creams to make my work acurate.”

Finding a publisher for the book was not so difficult because Miss Seyi Odewoye is a member of ReadLand Creative Masterclass. ReadLand Creative Masterclass is a place they train children to become world class bestselling authors. After she was done write the book, they offered to publish it.

On if she has always dreamt of becoming a published author, she said, “The writing process took about 5 months to complete.

I didn’t want to be an author, but I loved to read, draw and write. My parents saw this potential and enrolled me in the creative writing masterclass which gave me the skills to be an author today.”

Her choice of career is not for the faint-hearted as the young writer said she would love to be a robotics engineer or a teacher. “I will love to be a robotis engineer or a teacher.”

When Seyi Odewoye is not writing, she loves to read, draw, playing video games, football, basketball, rollerskating, playing the piano, badminton and tablet tennis as extra curricular activities.

Her favourite authors, Enid Blyton, Jeff Kinney, and Stephanie Perry Moore.

In the future, she says her book fans should expect a second book as her desire is for her characters to be featured in books, pictures and movies worldwide.

Share

Please follow and like us: