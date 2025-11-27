12-Year-Old Girl Discharges Maggots Following Alleged Stepfather Abuse

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun state command has apprehended one Richard, a 32 year-old commercial motorcycle rider, who resides at Ofatedo area, Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly defiling his stepdaughter, a 12yr old girl, who has been discharging maggots after the incident.

The State Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo said, the suspect who is a stepfather was arrested on November 14, 2025 after the wife reported that her husband defiled her daughter and maggots were coming out from her private part.

The wife said the victim was staying with the mother of her husband.

Investigation revealed that during one of the man’s visits to his mother’s place he dipped his fingers into the victim’s private part.

A discreet investigation revealed the suspect had been consulting an herbalist for help with various issues.

The mother of the victim said she left the marriage as a result of physical abuse , however, she didn’t take her daughter along

According to her, after she had settled down in a new apartment, she requested for her daughter and the man promised to get the victim from his mother’s place. It was the same day that the suspect brought her to his house to be handed over to the mother that she got defiled by the stepfather

The mother said, she got to know of the evil perpetrated by her husband when the victim was handed over to her and she noticed the victim had a foul smell.

She later examined her body and found maggots coming out from her private part.

Commandant Sotiyo made it known that, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.

In his confessional statement, he stated that he had obtained a new motorcycle on instalment earlier that day and filled with excitement, he consumed alcohol, which allegedly prompted him to commit the crime.

The State Commandant, according to the command image maker, Kehinde Adeleke, said, the victim has been taken to hospital for adequate medical attention.

He therefore warned individuals who prey on minors to desist, saying the command will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law upon anyone found culpable.

He reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of crime in the state face the full wrath of the law.