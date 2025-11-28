12-Year-Old Girl Discharges Maggots After Stepfather Allegedly Defiles Her

…Osun NSCDC vows swift legal action

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, has apprehended one Richard, a 32 yearold commercial motorcycle rider, who resides at Ofatedo area, Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly defiling his stepdaughter, a 12-year-old girl, who is said to be discharging maggots after the incident.

The State Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo said, the suspect who is her stepfather was arrested on November 14, after the wife reported that her husband defiled her daughter and maggots were coming out from her private part.

The wife said the victim was staying with the mother of her husband. Investigation revealed that during one of the man’s visits to his mother he dipped his fingers into the victim’s private part.

A discreet investigation revealed the suspect had been consulting an herbalist for help with various issues. The mother of the victim said she left the marriage as a result of physical abuse, however, she didn’t take her daughter along.

According to her, after she had settled down in a new apartment, she requested for her daughter and the man promised to get the victim from his mother’s place.

It was the same day that the suspect brought her to his house to be handed over to the mother that she discovered she has been defiled by the stepfather.

The mother said, she got to know of the evil perpetrated by her husband when the victim was handed over to her and she noticed the victim had a foul smell. She later examined her body and found maggots coming out from her private part.