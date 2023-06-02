12 Things You May Not Know About Tinubu’s CoS, Femi Gbajabiamila

After weeks of speculation, the newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu on Friday officially appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his new Chief of Staff (CoS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the latest development was contained in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information.

However, below are things you may not know about Femi Gbajabiamila

1. Femi Gbajabiamila is a Nigerian lawyer and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2. In 2003, Gbajabiamila was elected a member of the House of Representatives to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

3. Gbajabiamila served as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives from 2019-2023.

4. He was the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives in the 7th National Assembly.

5. He was head of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating claims by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) about the 140.9bn naira (about $1Bn) debt owed by ‘Zenon Petroleum & Gas Limited’ and ‘Forte Oil Plc’.

6. Gbajabiamila and other legislators were accused of receiving bribes to guarantee the legislation’s advancement, after the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in August 2021.

7. In October 2022, former President, Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him a Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

8. In 2014, as the Leader of the opposition in the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila led his colleagues into the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

9. In 2011, Femi Gbajabiamila was nominated for the National Award of Officer of the Federal Republic, (OFR). He rejected the nomination on the grounds that he did not believe the being used in the way it was intended to reward service to the nation.

10. Gbajabiamila was a graduate of Bachelor of Law from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 1983 and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1984.

11. Gbajabiamila is married with children.

12. In June 2023, Gbajabiamila was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as the Chief of Staff (CoS).