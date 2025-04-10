12 Teams Compete For N1m Prize At Korean Food Competition

Share

Twelve Nigerian teams are battling for a N1 million star prize and a potential trip to Korea in the second edition of the Hansik Korean Food Competition, organized by the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) in Abuja.

The contest, theme “Share Your Love for Korean Cuisine Using Jang (Korean Sauces)”, features two stages: an online preliminary round and an offline final round where the ultimate winner will be crowned.

Speaking at the Hansik Contest Preparatory Class for the 12 teams that advanced from the first round, KCCN Communications Officer Habiba Yakubu highlighted a surge in interest among Nigerians in Korean cuisine.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in participation this year compared to the maiden edition last year. People are joining from beyond Abuja, showing that Nigerians are eager for Korean restaurants and stores,” she said.

Yakubu expressed optimism that the growing enthusiasm could pave the way for more Korean food businesses in Nigeria, stressing the need to further promote Korean culinary culture.

The contestants, brimming with excitement, shared that their participation goes beyond the prize money.

For many, it’s an opportunity to have fun, network, and enhance their cooking skills. Bilkisu Abubakar, a self-described Korean drama enthusiast, said her love for K-dramas inspired her to experiment with Korean recipes. “When I got the email confirming my spot in the final round, I saw it as a chance to recreate a dish I tried eight years ago.

Back then, I wasn’t sure if I captured the authentic Korean taste. This time, I want the judges to tell me if I’ve got it right. Winning would be great, but I’m here for the fun,” she said.

The Jang Masters, a group of culinary experts overseeing the competition, emphasized their goal of fostering cultural exchange between Nigeria and Korea.

“We aim to showcase authentic Korean seafood and demonstrate how jang sauces can enhance its flavor,” one of the masters explained.

Patience Berepele, a former winner from the inaugural edition who is competing again with a fresh dish, reflected on how her previous victory transformed her life.

“Winning last year taught me that anything is possible. It’s shaped my personal life and career, pushing me to go all out in everything I do. It’s even inspired me to consider food blogging,” she shared.

With participants blending creativity, passion, and cultural curiosity, the Hansik competition is not only a culinary showdown but also a celebration of Nigeria’s growing love affair with Korean culture.

The final round promises to be a flavorful affair as the teams vie for the top prize and a chance to visit Korea.

