12 Suspected Yahoo Boys Nabbed For Burying Newborn Baby Alive In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command in collaboration with PHALGA Security Watch and the State Neighbourhood Watch have arrested 12 suspected Internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys, for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront, Eagle Island in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the development, chairman of PLGA Security Watch, Victor Ohaji, who doubles as the Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, said he got intelligence that some Yahoo boys were doing incantation at the waterfront on Wednesday. He said on digging the ground, a dead newborn baby boy was exhumed from the ground.

He explained that he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and the Station Officer of the Police Post at Eagle Island who he said informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Azikiwe Police Division.

He stated that the PLGA Security Watch, Rivers State Neighbourhood and the police mobilised and went in search of the suspects. He said while they were combing Eagle Island, the suspects who were coming out from one hotel saw them and ran in different directions, adding that the joint security force apprehended 12 of them and were taken to Azikiwe Police Division in Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident.