12 Suspected Armed Robbers Apprehended In Ogun

The Ogun State So-Safe Corps has said its operatives arrested no fewer than 12 suspected armed robbers in the state.

Confirming the development on Wednesday by the Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo said, “The suspects specialised in robbing passengers and drivers at the Ajegunle bus stop area in Ogun-Lagos border communities.”

Ganzallo said the corps received incessant reports of some gang of cultists, who were also into armed robbery, were terrorising passengers and drivers, snatching phones and other valuable items.

The suspects were also accused of compelling people to “transfer money to a specific POS machine,” where they typically withdrew cash.

“The suspected robbers were known for instilling fear and causing panic among the road users in the border areas of Ajegunle, Toll Gate, Shoprite area, Dalemo bus stop, all in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

“These criminal elements had been carrying out their dastardly act by stopping motorcycles and extorting the passengers while they were armed with dangerous weapons like knives, broken bottles and cutlasses,” he said.

New Telegraph gathered that; Ganzallo had instructed the zonal commander, Ado-Odo/Ota Zonal Command, Tajudeen Odunmbaku, to arrest the men under 24 hours, and this was achieved.

The suspects were identified as: Mercy Aromolashe, 23; Abiodun Olatunji, 27; Ajala Sodiq, 27; Yusuf Ishaya, 29; Lukmon Ustman (aka Mafos), 25; Monday Oriyomi (aka Ajagbe), 25; Issa Ajibose Arogunmola (aka Figo), 28; and Sulaimon Ogunshola (aka Akube), 26. Hamid Idris, 22; Oriyomi Joseph, 24; Timileyin Odubanjo, 22, and Israel Danladi (aka Star Boy), 21.

The So-Safe boss expressed concern that the suspects had too much effrontery as they operated in broad daylight.

He added that packs of Indian hemp and charms were recovered from the suspects, noting that the suspects and the exhibits recovered from them had been transferred to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.

