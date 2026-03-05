12 States’ve Enacted Tax Harmonisation Law – Minister

The Minister of State for Finance Designate Taiwo Oyedele has said at least 12 states have enacted the Tax Harmonisation Law. Oyedele, who was appointed on Tuesday as Minister of State for Finance, spoke during the graduation ceremony of 5,900 young entrepreneurs trained by MTN Foundation on different modules of entrepreneurship, businesses and innovations in Abuja yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tax harmonisation law was recently introduced by the Federal Government as part of Tax Reforms. According to him, 13 other states have already tabled the law before their Houses of Assembly for implementation, while others are in various stages of implementation of the reforms.

He said President Bola Tinubu Tax Reforms were intended to ensure modernisation of the fiscal framework for businesses to strive and grow, protect vulnerable populations and reset fiscal economic transformation of the country. Oyedele said States Tax Harmonisation Law aimed to eliminate nuisance taxes, prevent harassment of citizens under any guise, simplify taxes, protect citizens rights as tax payers and end unfair tax treatment.