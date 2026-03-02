12 Ships Laden With Fuel, Commodities Arrive Lagos Ports

Twelve ships have arrived Lekki, Tincan and Apapa ports in Lagos, waiting to discharge diesel, crude oil, bulk urea, aviation fuel and general cargo.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – “Shipping Position”, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

The document stated that 38 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were being expected in Apapa, Lekki and Tin-Can Island ports from Feb. 27 to March 7.

The NPA added that the expected ships contain buck wheat, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar bulk fertilizer, bulk gypsum, crude oil, bulk wheat, bulk salt, petrol, alkaline, bulk urea, bulk gas, general cargo and containers of different goods.

Twenty other ships are at the ports discharging containers, petrol, fresh fish, empty containers, bulk wheat, soya beans oil, bulk sugar, bulk clinker, truck, bulk gas, diesel, aviation fuel, bulk urea and empty containers.