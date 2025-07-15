12 Killed In Renewed Cult Clash Across Edo

A renewed outbreak of cult violence over the weekend claimed the lives of at least 12 young men in various parts of Edo State.

The bloodshed began on Friday, with eight individuals reportedly killed in what appeared to be coordinated attacks. Four more victims were confirmed dead on Sunday as the violence spread to more areas.

Among those killed was Mr. Osamede Iyamu, a staff member of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City. His death was confirmed by a colleague at the hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The killings occurred in multiple locations across the state, including Oluku, Airport Road, Ovbiogie, and Ugbowo, all hotspots in previous cult-related incidents.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, confirmed the outbreak of violence and linked the incidents to a cult clash. “Some persons were killed in the clash,” Yamu said, without providing further details on arrests or ongoing investigations.

The latest incident has heightened concerns over the recurring menace of cultism in the state and the mounting toll it continues to take on young lives.