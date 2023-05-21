12 Killed, 8 Injured In Osun Road Crash

About 12 persons reportedly died in a ghastly road accident in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State. The incident according to an eye witness residing around the scene occurred along Gbongan/Ife Expressway on top of Sasa Bridge, on Friday morning. According to the resident, 12 people lost their lives while eight others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Ile-Ife.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, which involved two buses and a truck, were not clear as of the time filing this report. The resident, who identified himself, simply as Shola, said: “Circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear but the crash occurred early on Friday. 12 people lost their lives and eight others were injured and taken to a hospital in Ile-Ife. Two buses and a truck were involved.

“The accident occurred in Gbongan, along Gbongan/ Ife expressway on top of Sasa Bridge on Friday morning. Those injured were taken to hospital in Ife for treatment. “Police and FRSC were involved in the rescue operation and they were joined by some residents of Gbongan.” Speaking on the incident, Osun NSCDC spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the accident.

Adeleke, who confirmed that 12 persons died and eight injured, charged motorists to always respect traffic laws in order to avoid needless loss of lives. She warned: “Over-speeding kills. Let’s keep our road safe by respecting laws.”