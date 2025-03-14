New Telegraph

March 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. 12 Injured As…

12 Injured As US Airline Catches Fire After Diverting To Denver

A popular American Airlines, Boeing jet on Thursday, March 13, reportedly caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado.

Confirming the deadly accident, the United States (US) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said there were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard the airliner, according to local media.

The FAA said the Boeing 737-800, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing “engine vibrations.”

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate, an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the FAA said in a statement.

READ ALSO

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane, but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Denver International The airport said in a post on social media platform X.

A viral video shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived

The latest incident comes amid safety concerns after a series of incidents and attempts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to cut costs at US aviation agencies.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Mary Njoku Advises Female Celebrities Against BBL
Read Next

VeryDarkman Reacts To Warrant Of Arrest Amid Alleged Defamation
Share
Copy Link
×