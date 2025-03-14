12 Injured As US Airline Catches Fire After Diverting To Denver

Share

A popular American Airlines, Boeing jet on Thursday, March 13, reportedly caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado.

Confirming the deadly accident, the United States (US) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said there were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard the airliner, according to local media.

The FAA said the Boeing 737-800, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing “engine vibrations.”

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate, an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the FAA said in a statement.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane, but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Denver International The airport said in a post on social media platform X.

A viral video shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived

The latest incident comes amid safety concerns after a series of incidents and attempts by US President Donald Trump’s administration to cut costs at US aviation agencies.

