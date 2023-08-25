12 Dies In Nasarawa Boat Accident

No fewer than 12 persons were reportedly killed in a boat accident on the River Kogi, Kungra Kamfani, in the Arikiya electoral ward of the Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Confirming the shocking incident, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi made the announcement during an emergency House meeting on Thursday in Lafia.

Speaking with members of the house, Abdullahi condoled with the State and Lafia Local Governments over the unfortunate incident.

He also condoled with the bereaved families over the death of their loved ones.

“It is very very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women, in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

“Nineteen people were on board, 12 died and seven were rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear State have been thrown into mourning over this sad incident,” he said.

The House advised the family, the residents of Lafia LGA, and the State government to accept the irreparable loss although describing the situation as sad.

“On behalf of myself, Honourable members, and the staff, we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA, and the State government over their death.

“We pray for the repose of their souls,” the Speaker said.

He prayed to God to forgive the victims of their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

The lawmakers later observed a minute silence in honour of the departed souls.