12 Die In Yobe Auto Crash

No fewer than 12 persons have lost their lives in a fatal auto crash on Baimari – Geidam Road in Yobe State.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Livinus Yilzoom, confirmed the deaths in a statement in Damaturu yesterday.

According to him, the accident occurred at about 10:00pm on Tuesday, when a Howo truck ran into a bus with registration number BAU 124 YF near Chelluri village.

He said 12 passengers in the bus were burnt to death after the vehicle burst into flames. “Preliminary investigation revealed road obstruction by the HOWO truck as the immediate cause, while excessive speed and overload by the driver of the bus (Sharan), as the remote causes of the road crash,” Yilzoom said.

