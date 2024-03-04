12 Die, 28 Injured In Zaria-Kano Expressway Accident

The Kaduna State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, has confirmed that at least 12 people died and 28 were injured in a automobile accident along the Zaria-Kano expressway.

Nadabo who spoke to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) in Kaduna said that the tragic road traffic accident occurred on Monday at 7:36 a.m. in Tashar Yari village.

“The trailer, with a registration number KTG 454 ZZ, was travelling to Kano when the unfortunate incident occurred,” Nadabo said.

He added that the incident was caused by wrongful overtaking, speeding, and overloading, which tragically resulted in a significant number of deaths.

Nadabo stated that the Makarfi Local Government Chairman and the Unit Commander, Tashar Yari, were on the scene to assess the situation.

He stated that the inquiry into the tragedy found that 40 persons were engaged in the crash, 28 were hurt, and 12 died.

READ ALSO:

“The injured were conveyed to the Makarfi General Hospital for further treatment.

“The owner of the vehicle, who is in Azare, Bauchi State has been informed and directed to report to the Kaduna Sector Command, while the driver of the trailer was reportedly among the deceased,” he said.

Nadabo stated that the tragedy was avoidable, which is why “we will continue to reach out to stakeholders, particularly transport unions.”

”This is to preach and sensitize their drivers on the dangers of speeding, overloading, dangerous driving and the use of cellphones while driving, among others.

“The Corps in Kaduna will strive to continue to work hard and liaise with transport Stakeholders and the media in preaching the word of safety.”

Nadabo urged motorists to embrace the culture of safe driving, particularly on highways