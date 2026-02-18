12 Dead, Several Injured In Road Crashes In Ogun, Benue

Twelve persons have reportedly died and several others injured in road crashes in Ogun and Benue states. While, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said six persons died, while three others were in- jured in an accident involving a truck at the Ilo-Awela axis of the Toll Gate area along the LagosAbeokuta Expressway.

At least six persons were confirmed dead while several others sustained injuries in a road accident along the Makurdi-Gboko Highway in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. Ota Divisional Commander of TRACE, Mr Salau Hammed, confirmed the accident to NAN yesterday in Ota.

Hammed explained that the accident which involved a truck, a tricycle and 9 persons, occurred at about 9.55 a.m. According to him, an eyewitness stated that a truck coming from Ilo-Awela toward the Toll Gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a tricycle, other vehicles, and pedestrians on the road.

“Six death comprising five males and a female, were recorded while three persons were critically injured. “The corpses of the victims have been taken to the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,” he said.

The Benue State incident which reportedly occurred on Monday, involved a Toyota bus and a Sharon bus that collided in a head-on crash.

Reacting to the development, the Security Secretary of Tarka LGA, Bem Agbuku, disclosed that the crash took place shortly after the Agudo axis, specifically around the Tugh-Tugh Sharp Bend on the Makurdi-Gboko road.

Agbuku praised the Chairman of Tarka LGA, Hon. Raphael Yenge, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other security operatives for their swift intervention, which ensured that injured victims were promptly evacuated for medical attention.