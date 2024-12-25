New Telegraph

December 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. 12 Dead In…

12 Dead In Turkey Ammunition Factory Blast

An explosion at an ammunition and explosives factory in north-west Turkey has killed at least 12 people and injured four others.

The blast happened at 8:25 local time (5:25 GMT) in the capsule production section, the governor of the city of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu, said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the cause was not yet clear, but that authorities had ruled out sabotage.

Videos from the scene showed a fireball erupt from the factory, destroying part of the building, followed by plumes of dark smoke, reports the BBC.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Protests In Syria Over Christmas Tree Burning
Read Next

Honda Shares Soared 16% After Buyback Announcement
Share
Copy Link
×