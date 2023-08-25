12 Dead In Nasarawa Boat Accident

LAFIA No fewer than 12 per- sons were feared dead yesterday in a boat accident at the River Kogi Kunfra Kamfani at Arikya in Lafia Local Gov- ernment Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident occurred when a boat conveying 19 farmers capsized leaving 12 people dead, while 7 were rescued alive. Meanwhile, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, who announced the sad news during an emergency sitting of the House, yesterday, in Lafia also condoled with the government and bereaved families over the death from the ugly incident.

He said, “It is very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising of men and women in a boat sharp in Arikiya, Lafia Local Government Area of the state. “19 people were on board, 12 died and 7 rescued. Lafia LGA and our dear state have been thrown into mourning over this sad incident.

“We urged the family, Lafia Local Government Area and the state government to bear the irreparable loss,” the speaker said. Continuing, the Speaker said, “On behalf of myself, Hon members and the staff, we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the state government over their death in a boat mishap. We pray for the repose of their souls.”