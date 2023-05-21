New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
12 Dead, 8 Injured As Truck Collides With Buses In Osun

No fewer than twelve persons were reportedly dead in multiple accidents that occurred at Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the accident which involve a truck and two buses happened on Sasa Bridge along the Gbongan-Ife road, which left over eight persons injured.

According to an eyewitness, one of the buses collided with the truck after overtaking wrongly while on top speed, adding that some residents present at the scene of the event assist in rescuing the injured people to an undisclosed hospital.

Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) confirmed the accident in a statement made available to newsmen.

Adeleke said, Twelve passengers died and eight others were injured.

“We advise the motoring public to always respect traffic laws to avoid needless loss of lives. Over-speeding kills. Let’s keep our road safe by respecting laws.”

