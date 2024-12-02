12 Dead, 135,000 Displaced In Worst Malaysia, Thailand Floods In Decades

Share

Huge flooding caused by heavy rain in Malaysia and neighbouring Thailand has killed at least 12 people, officials said. More than 122,000 people have been forced out of their homes in northern Malaysia, while in southern Thailand, around 13,000 others have also been displaced. There are fears the number could rise, as heavy rain and storm warnings remain in place.

Emergency services personnel have been deployed to help rescue stranded residents and shelters are being provided. The flooding, which began early last week, has seen thousands of residents evacuated in both nations, reports the BBC.

Videos on social media and local news show cars and houses submerged, and people wading through waist-deep water.

