12 Burnt To Death In Benin-Auchi Road Accident

Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyril Mathew, on Saturday confirmed the death of 12 persons involved in road accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and truck at the Benin Auchi road, Benin City.

He said the accident happened at about 5am in the morning at Igueoviobo community close to Army checkpoint on the road.

According to him, “The bus took off from Zuba, Federal Capital Territory heading towards Benin but collided with a truck heading towards Auchi, killing the whole occupants of the bus.

“It happened on Saturday morning, tthe driver coming from Abuja must be fatigued and may have slept off and in the process had a collision with truck.

“They were burt and we were able to contact the deceased relations because we were able to get the vehicle manifest.”

He said the occupants of the truck, the driver and his motor boy escaped unhurt.

He advised driver to stop and relax for some minutes before continuing the journey whenever they’re fatigued.

